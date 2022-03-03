STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM wakes up to shrinking Left cultural space

“How certain sections of society like those of Dalits moving towards identity politics has also been pointed out,” said a source.

Published: 03rd March 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Anil S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sensing its weakening grip over the state’s cultural space with the increasing right-wing invasion, the CPM has called for a cultural resistance to win back what has been its lone turf for long. 

That cultural leaders and writers are not reluctant to share BJP platforms has been observed as a major concern by the party. The work report, which was discussed in the party state conference on Wednesday, is reportedly critical of right-wing cultural activism gaining strength in the state.

Right-wing forces are increasingly making their presence felt in the state, while the Left cultural space is shrinking and weakening. Stressing on the need to counter this, the report also sheds light on other new emerging trends. “How certain sections of society like those of Dalits moving towards identity politics has also been pointed out,” said a source.

Political commentator N M Pearson said the party should look into the real reasons behind its shrinking cultural space. When the party opts for a private capital move, it is natural that cultural values are lost, he opined.  “How can the party protect the cultural Left with such watered-down policies? Diluting the party’s economic fundamental policies will naturally lead to right-wing forces gaining strength in Kerala’s cultural realm. Marxism itself is based on a base-super structure model. While economic foundation is the base, cultural activism is the superstructure,” pointed out Pearson. 

A recent document approved by the politburo and central committee too has pointed at an ideological campaign by right-wing forces against progressive, democratic and secular platforms. The document says that Kerala’s cultural sector should be viewed not through a mere artistic perspective, but also as a means of livelihood and efforts should be taken accordingly. 

The party has also awakened to the on-ground reality of losing support from SC/ST sections in the society. The failure to attract Dalit communities and the reasons for the same have also come up for discussions. 
“Though the party took the lead in setting up PKS (Pattikajathi Kshema Samithi), it couldn’t make expected inroads into the community. That’s indeed a matter of grave concern,” said a source.  

Meanwhile, the party is unhappy with its progressive organisations like KSSP (Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad) and Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham over the SilverLine issue. “Though the report doesn’t name these organisations, it’s evident that the leadership is not happy with their stance on SilverLine. That’s why special focus is being laid on the Left going in for a cultural coup,” said the source. With the CPM realising the grave danger of its rapidly shrinking cultural space, the party is also keen that its mass and class organisations take the right initiatives in this direction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kerala
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp