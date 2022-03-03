Kerala vlogger Rifa Mehnaz hanged herself, say kin

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Rifa Mehnaz, 20, the Kakkur-based Instagrammer and vlogger, whose demise has left everyone who knew her in deep shock, had hanged herself, according to relatives. It is on the basis of information received from Rifa’s friends in Dubai that the kin reached the conclusion.

“We are not getting detailed information from Dubai. She died by hanging and police suspect suicide. On Monday night, Rifa was alone at her residence after husband Mehnaz went out. When he got back after 1 AM, he found her hanging inside the room. Now, we gather that the body will be sent here early on Thursday,” said Rifa’s cousin Shanu Mohammed. Rifa and Mehnaz, who hails from Kanhangad, had got married after they got to know each other on Instagram. Mehnaz was working in Dubai and the couple has a two-year-old son.

Three weeks ago, Rifa went to Dubai after leaving her child behind at Kakkur. The couple was engaged in producing videos and music albums. On Monday, the two had posted a video that showed them entering the Burj Khalifa. Relatives and friends are in shock over Rifa’s death.

Meanwhile, there are allegations of degradation on cyberspace in connection with the death of Rifa. Some Facebook users commented that the death was due to unwanted use of social media by girls. But, many netizens like Manjeri-based medical practitioner Shimna Azeez have registered their protest against this. “Social media is a space for everyone. We must learn to respect the dead at least,” Shimna said in an FB post.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).