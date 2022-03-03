More people in Kerala developed hearing problems during pandemic period

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More people in the state have developed hearing problems during the Covid pandemic period though it is expected to be just the opposite with a relatively lesser noise in the atmosphere, according to doctors. This time, the villain is the prolonged use of smartphones that produce noise beyond the tolerable levels. It has resulted in hearing loss in children and elders alike, say health experts.

They also attribute the role of SARS-CoV-2 virus for causing sudden and almost irreversible hearing loss in some people. On World Hearing Day, they stress on the importance of hearing ability on the overall health of an individual and to raise awareness on preventing deafness and hearing loss.

The World Health Organisation observes World Hearing Day on March 3 with the theme ‘To hear for life, listen with care’. While the hearing loss appears gradual and may not be easily recognisable in the case of children, health experts are alarmed at the risk of exposure in the future.

“The pandemic period resulted in children getting exposed to the noise from electronic gadgets for longer duration. There are some levels of addiction too. It is going to be a major issue in the future. Already, the hearing loss and ear balance problems have increased,” said Dr John Panicker, ENT consultant and national chairman of National Initiative for Safe Sound (NISS).

“We think of noise problems to hearing loss. But it can affect the brain, immune system and cardiovascular systems. Hearing is an important factor in determining how healthy a person would be in old age,” he explained.

Health Minister Veena George stressed on raising awareness so that timely intervention could be made to treat completely or reduce the impact of hearing loss. There are 67 government hospitals in the state that identify various types of hearing loss and provide treatment including surgeries.

World Hearing Day: March 3

Theme: ‘To hear for life, listen with care’

Most hearing loss can be prevented, including hearing loss caused by exposure to loud sounds

Hearing disability: One of the commonest disabilities in the world affecting 360 million people

NSSO survey: 453 per lakh population in the state suffer from hearing loss