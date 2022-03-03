STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Persuade Russia to provide safe passage to Indian students: Pinarayi

“The cities of Kharkiv and Sumy are witnessing intense bombings and massive shelling.

Published: 03rd March 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Students from Ukraine at the Delhi airport on Wednesday before boarding the chartered flight to Kochi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine through ‘Operation Ganga’ continued, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighting the plight of students trapped in Kharkiv, Sumy and other parts of eastern Ukraine. 

Pinarayi urged Modi to persuade the Russian government to provide safe passage and create a humanitarian corridor for the students to exit the war zone. “The cities of Kharkiv and Sumy are witnessing intense bombings and massive shelling.

No clear directions have been issued to the students on what they should do in the midst of the fighting. In panic and desperation, many students are trying to flee west on their own with considerable risk to their lives,” Pinarayi pointed out in the letter.

The chief minister said urgent steps have to be taken to ensure supply of food and water to the students by involving voluntary organisations including the International Red Cross. Pinarayi also drew Modi’s attention to his Februray 27 letter, in which he had requested the Centre to take immediate steps to evacuate students in eastern Ukraine through Russia and provide food and water to those who had taken refuge in bunkers.  The chief minister also thanked Modi for the return of 244 Malayali students through ‘Operation Ganga’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian students Ukraine Russia Russia-Ukraine war Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp