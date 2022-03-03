Persuade Russia to provide safe passage to Indian students: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine through ‘Operation Ganga’ continued, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighting the plight of students trapped in Kharkiv, Sumy and other parts of eastern Ukraine.

Pinarayi urged Modi to persuade the Russian government to provide safe passage and create a humanitarian corridor for the students to exit the war zone. “The cities of Kharkiv and Sumy are witnessing intense bombings and massive shelling.

No clear directions have been issued to the students on what they should do in the midst of the fighting. In panic and desperation, many students are trying to flee west on their own with considerable risk to their lives,” Pinarayi pointed out in the letter.

The chief minister said urgent steps have to be taken to ensure supply of food and water to the students by involving voluntary organisations including the International Red Cross. Pinarayi also drew Modi’s attention to his Februray 27 letter, in which he had requested the Centre to take immediate steps to evacuate students in eastern Ukraine through Russia and provide food and water to those who had taken refuge in bunkers. The chief minister also thanked Modi for the return of 244 Malayali students through ‘Operation Ganga’.