To raise Kerala’s standard of living, education, CPM eyes private money

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eyeing to transform Kerala into a global model, the CPM’s new development document being discussed at the ongoing state conference here, plans to raise the living standard in the state to the level of developed, middle-income nations in 25 years.

To achieve the goal, the party has set sights on private investment. While critics describe it as a major shift in policy, the party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan disproved it, saying “the atmosphere was not conducive for it until now”.

“CPM has never opposed private investment, but the party is of the view that the same should be done under societal control,” said Kodiyeri. CPM used to oppose private investment, especially in the education sector, vehemently. The party had waged numerous battles against self-financing institutions, but is ready to welcome even foreign direct investment now.

“The government will have control over the investment in the education sector to ensure that it is not against the state’s interest. No deserving student will be denied opportunity,” he said. “Strengthening the higher education sector, making use of opportunities in the knowledge economy, linking universities with production sectors, and modernisation of traditional industries are some of the proposals in the document,” he said. The resolution too lays focus on societal control over such investment, said Kodiyeri.

He alleged that communal forces, UDF, BJP and certain self-proclaimed revolutionaries were running a campaign against the document. He said the party is of the view that loans that are not harmful to the state’s common interest can be availed. FDI can be allowed, subject to conditions, he added.

CPM calls for special interventions to raise living standards in state

“There should be special interventions to raise the living standards of the basic-income groups. Modern technological advancements should be utilised effectively to increase production in different sectors,” reads the third part of the document that describes the CPM’s vision for Kerala development. The party proposes that modernisation of industries should be done in consultation with trade unions and labourers.

Interestingly, one of the major changes in the party’s approach is its openness towards the need to bring in a shift in the prevailing trade union culture. Sources said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, too, emphasised on it while presenting the document.

The document which would be discussed in the party forum will go to experts before being presented in the Left front. Once the LDF gives its nod, it will be made the government’s official policy document for the state’s future development. In line with its policy shift, the leadership has asked delegates to dedicate more time to the development document than the work report.

Leadership flayed for stance on Russia

At the state meet, the party leadership drew criticism for its failure to take a strong stance in the Russia-Ukraine issue. Referring to the party resolution, some delegates pointed out that there should be a more accurate and firm stance. At a time when many Keralites are stranded in Ukraine, the resolution doesn’t say anything against the war or against Russia, they criticised.

‘It’s a war between Russia and US -NATO ’

CPM general secretary told TNIE that the party has reiterated that this war of invasion is wrong and should be stopped immediately. Whatever be the provocation, war is not the solution. It should be resolved through diplomatic discussions. Secondly, it’s not a war between Russia and Ukraine. It’s a war between Russia and the US-NATO forces. Ukraine is only the stage where this is being played out. The issue goes back to the disintegration of Soviet Union. The US can’t shy away from its responsibility of being the initial trigger.