STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Autobiography of Walayar mother to be released on Friday

C R Neelakantan, patron of the Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi, said the book contains all experiences of the ‘Walayar mother’ during her lifetime.

Published: 04th March 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of mother of the minor girls, who died under mysterious circumstances at Walayar, breaking down as she emerges from the meeting with CM Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kerala Assembly

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The autobiography of the mother of two girls who died under mysterious circumstances, titled ‘Njaan Walayar Amma, Peru Bhagyavathy’, written by Vinitha Anil and published by Kairali Books, Kannur, will be released at a function at the family’s house in Attappalam on Friday.

C R Neelakantan, patron of the Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi, said the book contains all experiences of the ‘Walayar mother’ during her lifetime. The author had stayed in Walayar and noted down all developments in her life. 

The Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi provided the inputs like the dates and other facts relating to the cases in the various courts. The book reportedly contains serious accusations against the chief minister’s office and the police. The book alleges that the CMO was responsible for changing the prosecutor.

The police had tried to frame the girls’ father in the alleged murder instead of catching the real culprits. The father had even tried to commit suicide after the police questioned him on this aspect. The book is being released to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the death of the younger nine-year-old girl on Thursday.Those who are expected to be present include the family members of Adivasi youth Madhu who was lynched by a crowd in Attappadi and state president of the Mahila Congress Jebi Mather.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Autobiography Walayar
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp