Autobiography of Walayar mother to be released on Friday

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The autobiography of the mother of two girls who died under mysterious circumstances, titled ‘Njaan Walayar Amma, Peru Bhagyavathy’, written by Vinitha Anil and published by Kairali Books, Kannur, will be released at a function at the family’s house in Attappalam on Friday.

C R Neelakantan, patron of the Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi, said the book contains all experiences of the ‘Walayar mother’ during her lifetime. The author had stayed in Walayar and noted down all developments in her life.

The Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi provided the inputs like the dates and other facts relating to the cases in the various courts. The book reportedly contains serious accusations against the chief minister’s office and the police. The book alleges that the CMO was responsible for changing the prosecutor.

The police had tried to frame the girls’ father in the alleged murder instead of catching the real culprits. The father had even tried to commit suicide after the police questioned him on this aspect. The book is being released to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the death of the younger nine-year-old girl on Thursday.Those who are expected to be present include the family members of Adivasi youth Madhu who was lynched by a crowd in Attappadi and state president of the Mahila Congress Jebi Mather.