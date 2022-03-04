STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ED seizes Rs 7.47 crore in cash and gold from three former officials at Kochi Naval Base

The three including the former Chief Engineer of the Military Engineer Service (MES) were booked by the CBI over corruption in civil works at the Kochi Naval Base in 2018

Published: 04th March 2022 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties including cash deposits and gold of three persons including the former Chief Engineer of the Military Engineer Service (MES) who were booked by the CBI over corruption in civil works at the Kochi Naval Base in 2018. The ED attached properties to the tune of Rs 7.47 crore including cash of Rs 4 crore and 6.636 kg of gold valued at Rs 3.45 crore belonging to the accused identified as Rakesh Kumar Garg, Sanjeev Khanna and Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal.

In 2018, the CBI had registered a case and arrested Rakesh, the then Chief Engineer (Naval Works), Military Engineer Services (MES), Kathari Bagh Naval Base, Kochi. He had allegedly indulged in corrupt practices by way of demanding and collecting illegal gratification of one per cent of tender value from contractors for issuing various civil contracts at the Naval Base, Kochi.

Other accused persons in the case were Pushkar Bhasin, Praful Jain, Kanav Khanna, Sanjeev Khanna, Subodh Jain, Chanchal Jain and other unknown public servants. Later, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and started a probe against the accused persons.

"Investigation revealed that Rakesh, Kanav, Sanjeev Khanna and Sanjeev Aggarwal had by the commission of the scheduled offence and other offences relatable to the scheduled offence derived/obtained the proceeds of crime in the form of cash
totalling to Rs 4.01 crore and 6.636 kg of gold valued at Rs 3.45 crore,” an ED statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Naval Base ED Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp