Facing financial crunch, Kerala govt asks police to cut down on fuel expenses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has brought in austerity measures. And as the first step, it has decided to cut down on fuel expenses. The decision to scale down fuel consumption was taken in view of the rising prices and the burgeoning fuel use in the department.

The home department had earlier asked the police to reduce fuel consumption citing the financial crisis in the state. Acting on the directive, DGP Anil Kant had issued a circular in the last week of February to put a ceiling on fuel usage for each police vehicle. The decision was also conveyed to the district chiefs during a virtual meeting with the DGP last week, showing the department’s seriousness on the matter.

Police sources said each unit, like the vigilance, law and order, and the crime branch, has been given a specific fuel usage ceiling. The range DIGs have been asked to finalise the fuel ceiling for each police station under their jurisdiction, based on parameters such as the crime rate. The requirement for a larger quantity of fuel needs to be brought to the attention of the higher-ups.

The DGP has also ordered immediate mileage tests for vehicles, and those logging below average mileage will not be allowed to ply. The fuel ceiling is varied for different types of vehicles and the excess fuel is allowed only after controlling officers inspect the log book. The details of such cases need to be uploaded to the Vehicle Management and Location Tracking System (VEELS) database.

The officers, meanwhile, had a mixed response to the circular. Some said the department ought to maintain fuel efficiency, but many others criticised the move could hamper routine police activities. “The fuel ceiling clause already exists in the department, but it has not been followed religiously because it’s impossible. Now, the department has decided to implement it on the ground. Travelling is very much part of policing, and hence, putting a restriction on fuel use can be counter-productive. We will have to cut down on patrolling if the fuel ceiling is to be honoured,” said a police officer.

