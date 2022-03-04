Kodiyeri plays down criticism against CPI

Anil S By

KOCHI: Even as the CPM state conference witnessed severe criticism against LDF ally CPI, party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan refused to support the same. He even asked delegates to put down their complaints against CPI in writing.

Sources said Kodiyeri, in his reply to general discussions held on the work report on Thursday, sought to play down the criticism against CPI. “It’s another party in the front, and there’s no point in discussing about it here. If you have any complaints, write it down and we’ll take them up with that party,” a source quoted Kodiyeri as saying.

Earlier at the press meet too, he took a noncommittal stance. If there are issues that need to be addressed, those will be discussed and sorted out within the LDF, he said. Kodiyeri termed the simmering criticism against the state police as isolated incidents. “Such issues need not be exaggerated” is how he sought to view the issue. Speaking to the media, he also insisted that there was no major criticism against the police.

He said the CPM leadership believes there should be more introspection and self-criticism regarding its functioning. “The leadership is of the view that the party centre should function more effectively. More leaders should function, centred around the headquarters,” he said.

Central leadership comes under fire

Though criticism was raised against CPM central leadership, it was Kodiyeri who responded to the same, instead of general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Referring to criticism that central leadership failed to respond to global issues in a timely manner, Kodiyeri said the party congress would discuss national and international issues. “He remarked that at a time when the party congress is set to discuss these matters, it won’t be ideal for the state conference to respond to the same,” said a source.

‘Factionalism still exists...’

Certain minor issues related to factionalism still exist in CPM, but these are more at regional level, said Kodiyeri. “Those indulging in such activities will have to face tough action,” he said. He said there were some issues related to the police. “CPM leaders should go to police stations for just and fair requirements. Else, they should not interfere with police,” he said. To criticism related to IAS officers, he said there were some officers who had invited criticism, but in general their services were good.