Lack of green vision in document: CPM draws flak

Rajesh Abraham and Anil S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: CPM’s ambitious ‘New Kerala’ vision document has come under fire with experts criticising it for ignoring the key issues of equal opportunity and social justice in the higher education sector as well as climate change.

Noted environmental scientist and former Principal of Government College of Engineering, Kannur, R V G Menon said the most worrying aspect is that the vision document has chosen to neglect the question of how to ensure a level playing field for students coming from different strata of society when private and foreign universities are allowed to function in the state.

“When the self-financing colleges were allowed the issue of social justice and equality of opportunity was not addressed. The debate on the private/foreign universities’ entry (into the state) should focus on this important aspect,” he told TNIE. Even in America, universities have built-in provisions to ensure that these two vital aspects are addressed.

However, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said there will be steps to ensure social justice. “We are very clear about private educational institutions. Any private educational institution must come under social control, not government’s control. It means all aspects including the syllabus, salaries for staff and fee structure should be democratically decided. So there won’t be issues like capitation fee. If private educational institutions are ready to come under these terms, they can come.”

K P Kannan, a development economist and social activist, said any perspective for building a new Kerala should take into account the imperative of an environmentally sustainable framework. “Kerala badly needs to restore the ecological destruction that it has suffered for a longtime, especially the floods of 2018 and 2019.”

Development document should have addressed issue of climate change

When talking about the development in the next 25 years, the document should have addressed the issue of climate change and environmental protection. The vision document is largely devoted to allowing private sector investments in Kerala, especially in higher education, said a source, who is aware of the content of the document.

Meanwhile, the CPM state conference devoted the entire day on Thursday to discuss the vision document. It is learnt that it was generally welcomed by delegates though some o f them warned caution on certain aspects. Its proposals should be implemented only after winning the people’s trust and keeping the trade unions in the loop, they said.

A clause in the document, calling for giving employers the right to take a call on employee’s wages depending on the total revenue generated, came in for severe criticism, especially from delegates with trade union background. Demands for legislation on land utilisation and environmental protection came up during discussions. A section of delegates stressed the need to give special focus to water conservation and steps for the protection of water resources.

Investment through KIIFB

Some delegates said investment through KIIFB should now focus on agricultural production. Bringing in more value-added products should be the priority. KIIFB has already made an investment to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore for infrastructure development. Now focus should be on agriproduction, they said.

Title deed issues

The delegates demanded speedy redressal for land and title deed-related issues in Idukki, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Special focus should be given to those who live on the puramboke land, he said. The delegates have urged the party to come up with a calendar to ensure time-bound implementation of the vision document, the CPM state secretary said. Kodiyeri said the party was able to present such a vision document at the state conference as there are no inner party issues.

Shift in CPM’s devpt policy puzzles CPI

The shift in the development perspective of CPM has pushed the CPI to a tricky position. The details of the document presented by the chief minister were unbelievable for most of the CPI leaders.