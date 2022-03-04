Land mines, armed Ukraine civilians hinder evacuation

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as rescue operations to evacuate students from Kharkiv and Kyiv in Ukraine are going on in full swing, around 700 students find themselves trapped with nowhere to go in Sumy, another city in the embattled country. The only way out to get back home for these students is through Russia which is 50 km away.

“However, the land mines paved all along the way plus the patrolling armed Ukraine civilians make it an impossible task,” said K S Devanarayanan Namboodiri, a fifth-year medical student in Sumy. According to him, of the 700 students stranded, 400 are Malayalis.

“The situation is dire. We are all very afraid and desperate,” he said. According to Devanarayanan, who hails from Koothuparamba in Kannur, the students are all bunkered in the basement of the hostel where they had been accommodated.

“But it is not possible to stay for a long stretch in the basement due to lack of proper ventilation. We are forced to ditch the basement from time to time due to this though we know that it is a very dangerous thing to do,” he said. The students rush back into the basement when the aerial attack sirens sound. He added that the students only have food and water stocks for two days.

“All other cities have been evacuated but we are getting no information regarding any such steps being taken in our city,” he said. “For now, we are safe and have not been venturing out for anything. We plead the chief minister to please help us out since the situation is becoming grim,” he added.

The uncertainty regarding the evacuation procedures has also got the parents of these students worried. “Devanarayanan is my sister’s only son,” said his uncle. “The situation at his house is very bad. Since receiving the news of the Russian attack, his parents have taken to bed and are even refusing to have food. We received information that the Russians have begun attacking the city too,” he added. The students are living in darkness after power supply got disrupted due to shelling.