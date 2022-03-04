Mother who killed twins in Nadapuram ends life

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The mother, who killed twin children in Perode, committed suicide on Thursday. The mother of the children, Subina Mumthas, 29, was found hanging at her house in Naripatta on Thursday evening.

On September 26, Subina tried to commit suicide by jumping into a well at her husband Rafeeque’s house near C C UP School in Perode in Thuneri grama panchayat along with her 3-year-old twins Fathima Rowha and Muhammad Razwin.

Subina had phoned her relative before jumping into the well. She said that she had killed her children and that she would die soon. Rafeeque’s sister and mother, who were at home, came to know about the incident when they heard Subina laughing while holding on to the pipe of the motor pump set in the well.

Later locals rescued her, but the children died. Kuttiady police registered a murder case and arrested her. Subina reached her home in Naripatta one-and-a-half month ago after getting bail. The body of Subina was shifted to Taluk Hospital, Nadapuram.Kuttiady police will start the inquest procedures on Friday.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).