No breakthrough in Kerala Congress' crisis

Satheesan hasn’t suggested any amendments to the draft list of party office-bearers

Published: 04th March 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File | EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The latest crisis in state Congress remains unresolved with Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan staying away from suggesting any amendments to the draft list of office-bearers for district committees and block committee presidents forwarded by state president K Sudhakaran. A P Anilkumar, MLA, who is close to Satheesan and national general secretary KC Venugopal, met Sudhakaran on Thursday and held discussion to arrive at a common ground for both leaders. 

Sources said Sudhakaran is of the view that, as draft list has been prepared let Satheesan make suggestions first. However, it is reliably learnt that Sudhakaran is keen to keep a check on including loyalists of K C Venugopal in the list.  Satheesan is also upset over the recent developments and is hurt with media reports that a new group has emerged under him with the blessings of Venugopal.

“Satheesan will never resort to hold group meetings and spoil the goodwill he has earned as a leader. It was Sudhakaran’s decision to employ proxies to crosscheck the list provided by Satheesan that has backfired. The duo needs to speak out and amicably resolve the issue soon”, a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the development has led to the formation of a new axis led by former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, MP. Both of them had worked along with Venugopal and Satheesan in the original I group and they now plan to challenge the supremacy of Venugopal-Satheesan axis.

As Satheesan camp suspects the role of Chennithala loyalists for turning the tables against him, Sudhakaran has received his support along with that of Muraleedharan. Speaking to reporters here, Chennithala maintained that when it comes to the party, Sudhakaran is the last word. Meanwhile, Tariq Anwar, national general secretary (organisation), told reporters that there was no controversy and the list will be announced soon. 

There is no group in the name of leader of opposition: Satheesan
Kannur: Vehemently denying reports that he is heading another group in the Congress party, leader of opposition V D Satheesan said it was the handiwork of some vested interests in the party. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Satheesan reiterated that there would not be another group in the Congress party in his name. “If a situation arises when I have to be a part of some group, then I will step down from party posts”, said the Leader of Opposition. 

