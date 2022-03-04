Post-Covid clinics at govt hospitals found wanting in specialist care

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As persisting long Covid issues in patients who have recovered from the infection become a worry, patients relying on government hospitals are largely dissatisfied due to the lack of specialist facilities, forcing them to rely on private hospitals, spending large sums of money for treatment.

“The post-Covid clinics are not functional on all days at government hospitals. Also, the facilities vary from hospital to hospital. At certain places, the cardiologists or lung specialists might not be available at the clinics for check-ups. My mother was having breathing difficulties weeks after the Covid infection and we went to the taluk hospital at Vaikom. However, we had to approach a private hospital for the diagnosis,” said Geethu Ravi, a resident of Vaikom in Kottayam district.

“Post-Covid issues are real. Therefore, it is important to keep these clinics at the government hospitals fully operational. Lots of patients, irrespective of age, are approaching hospitals with post-Covid issues, including infection in the lungs, heart and liver. Many private hospitals have treatment packages for those suffering from long Covid issues,” said Dr Monu Varghese, pulmonologist based in Kochi.

Last year, the state government announced plans to open post-Covid clinics attached to the primary, community and family health centres across the state. As per the guidelines issued by the government, clinics were set up at taluk, district and general hospitals in the state as referral centres.

According to officials, in Ernakulam district alone, 105 organisations are offering post-Covid treatment facilities (14 hospitals and 91 dispensaries). There is a project titled ‘Punarjani’ in all hospitals, especially for post-Covid care.