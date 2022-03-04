STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sale of PSUs will cut jobs, says CPM

The CPM state conference, on Thursday passed separate resolutions demanding the Centre to withdraw its decision to sell PSUs, including BPCL, and privatise LIC. 

Published: 04th March 2022 06:45 AM

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

“After the Centre announced its decision to sell BPCL, all appointments were frozen. There were 11,894 workers in BPCL in 2019. This has come down to 9368. When privatisation kills job opportunities, the common man suffers the most,” said the resolution. 

In another resolution, CPM demanded that the Centre revoke the decision to sell LIC’s shares. “We exhort the public and policyholders to get ready to launch strong protests if the Union Government goes ahead with its plan.

As a PSU, LIC is concentrating on their welfare. If it is privatised, the main motto of the investor will be earning profit. It will result in customer welfare becoming secondary thing,” the resolution stated. The other resolution passed by the CPM on Thursday was for protecting the plantation sector. 

