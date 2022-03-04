Shift in CPM’s development policy puzzles CPI

B Sreejan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The paradigm shift in the development perspective of the big brother CPM has pushed CPI to a tricky position. The details in the document on ‘New Kerala’ presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the ongoing CPM state conference in Kochi were unbelievable for most of the CPI leaders.

The CPI state leadership was aware of the presentation of such a document, but certain remarks in it, including welcoming public-private participation in the higher education sector and suggestions to make public sector units independent profit centres, turned out to be shocking revelations for senior party leaders who still keep their faith in the power of public sector and worker supremacy.

Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas

and CPM leader KK Ragesh on the way

to attend the delegates meeting

“The only thing missing in the document seems to be disinvestment of PSUs. At this rate, CPM will approve that too before the next party congress,” said a CPI leader who didn’t hide his disappointment over the capitalist U-turn of CPM.

When the National Education Policy 2020 was announced, CPI general secretary D Raja was one of its staunch opponents, terming NEP as a document that would lead to privatisation, commercialisation and communalisation of the education sector.

AISF, the student organisation of CPI, has also taken a stern stand against privatisation of the higher education sector. “It seems the Kerala government, of which we are a part, will roll out the red carpet to private universities during its present tenure,” said the leader.

The backbone of CPI in Kerala is its trade union wing, AITUC, which has affiliate unions in most public sector enterprises. The ‘New Kerala’ document speaks about making each PSU a profit centre. This means several benefits now enjoyed by employees would have to be curtailed. How AITUC-affiliated unions would react to this is also a worry for CPI.

On Thursday, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party’s stand towards CPM’s ‘New Kerala’ document will be conveyed at the LDF meeting when it is taken up for a debate. “It is only a draft document. Let CPM finalise it and present it in LDF,” he said.