Capt stays, gets young blood to lead CPM in new direction

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: History will remember the Kochi edition of the CPM state conference — on which the curtain came down on Friday — for three significant reasons: A capitalist shift in development policy, infusion of young blood to state leadership and onset of what could be termed dynasty politics in the party’s leadership.

The party’s pleasant face, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, 68, was retained for a third and final term as secretary, but the state secretariat and state committee underwent almost a makeover. While a slew of youngsters and surprise choices made it to the top level, only Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 76, was retained. Woman representation, too, increased in the state committee.

“It’s for the first time that so many new faces have made it to the state committee and secretariat. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the party,” said Kodiyeri. The secretariat got eight new faces including four youngsters. Inclusion of M Swaraj, 42, P K Biju, 47, and Mohammed Riyas, 45, in addition to Dineshan Puthalath, 52, points to a generational shift. Swaraj is the third leader, after Pinarayi and Kodiyeri, to have made it to the secretariat at such a young age.

The number of ministers in the secretariat went up to six, including the chief minister. Interestingly, the decision came close on the heels of the criticism levelled against ministers in the working report for staying away from party meetings.

While the strength of the secretariat went up from 16 to 17, seven senior leaders including M V Govindan and Elamaram Kareem were dropped. However, being central committee members, both of them can attend state secretariat meetings. Senior leader P Jayarajan was not included in the secretariat this time either.

G Sudhakaran ‘dropped on request’

Three women — K K Lathika, K S Saleekha and Chintha Jerome — were among the 16 new faces in the state committee. As expected, many young leaders including A A Rahim and V P Sanu, the national presidents of DYFI and SFI, respectively, too were included in the panel. While 13, including senior leaders G Sudhakaran and James Mathew, were dropped from the state panel, P Sasi was a surprise inclusion. Sasi was reinducted into the party only recently.

“Sudhakaran was dropped on request and so was James Mathew,” said Kodiyeri. Bringing back the memories of a total ouster of CITU from the party leadership two decades ago, the union’s national secretary Elamaram Kareem and state president Anathalavattom Anandan were shown the door from the secretariat. K N Gopinath, another trade union leader from Ernakulam, too failed to make it to the state panel. The sidelining of the CITU could well be in tune with the party’s ‘New Kerala’ document, which calls for private investment in the state.

During discussions, trade union representatives had raised concerns about many of the proposals included in the document. The inclusion of youngsters in the state panel per se is being welcomed by one and all but certain trends in the party structuring have not gone down well with many of the members and workers. “The elevation of Riyas from the state committee to the secretariat in such a short time could be termed as the beginning of dynasty politics in Kerala CPM. Since he is the chief minister’s son-in-law, the move sends the wrong message.

It should be suspected whether the decision has anything to do with family pressure,” said Left political commentator N M Pearson. Sasi’s entry into the state committee has to be seen as an attempt to reduce P Jayarajan’s clout in the party’s Malabar region, Pearson added. Team Pinarayi has its stamp of supremacy on the party. It reflected on everything that happened at the Kochi conference.