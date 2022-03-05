STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

End of road for P Jayarajan?

Though he has seniority in the CPM state committee, P Jayarajan has not been included in the party state secretariat, raising doubts whether it is the end of his political career.

Published: 05th March 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

Though he has seniority in the CPM state committee, P Jayarajan has not been included in the party state secretariat, raising doubts whether it is the end of his political career. However, when asked about the omission of PJ as he is called, party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said his name has been excluded as there are many members from Kannur district. “We need to give representation to all districts. We are not ready to write anyone off. There are no issues with Jayarajan. We cannot include everyone in secretariat,” Kodiyeri said. 

Jayarajan, who survived the brutal attack by the RSS on him 23 years ago, however, was blamed for his alleged connections with political violence. He was once known as the right-hand man of Pinarayi Vijayan. However, their relationship drifted after Pinarayi became the chief minister of Kerala. He was later axed from the district secretary post after losing the Lok Sabha election from Vadakara constituency.  

Though PJ’s omission from the state secretariat will create disappointment to a section of cadre, it has been glaring that no leader from Kannur suggested his name at the state conference that concluded here on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Jayarajan CPM
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp