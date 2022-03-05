End of road for P Jayarajan?

By Express News Service

Though he has seniority in the CPM state committee, P Jayarajan has not been included in the party state secretariat, raising doubts whether it is the end of his political career. However, when asked about the omission of PJ as he is called, party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said his name has been excluded as there are many members from Kannur district. “We need to give representation to all districts. We are not ready to write anyone off. There are no issues with Jayarajan. We cannot include everyone in secretariat,” Kodiyeri said.

Jayarajan, who survived the brutal attack by the RSS on him 23 years ago, however, was blamed for his alleged connections with political violence. He was once known as the right-hand man of Pinarayi Vijayan. However, their relationship drifted after Pinarayi became the chief minister of Kerala. He was later axed from the district secretary post after losing the Lok Sabha election from Vadakara constituency.

Though PJ’s omission from the state secretariat will create disappointment to a section of cadre, it has been glaring that no leader from Kannur suggested his name at the state conference that concluded here on Friday.