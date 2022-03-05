STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former MSF leader moves panel against Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri's 'anti-women' remarks

In the complaint submitted to the Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathi Devi, Fathima said the comment made by Kodiyeri amounts to insulting women in public space

Senior Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has faced criticism for his alleged anti-women remarks (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Fathima Thahliya, former national vice-president of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and a practising lawyer, has approached the Kerala State Women’s Commission against CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his alleged anti-women remarks.

In the complaint submitted to the Commission chairperson P Sathi Devi, Fathima said the comment made by Kodiyeri amounts to insulting women in public space. “The new state committee of the CPM came into being yesterday. You might have noticed that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been elected as the secretary of the committee,” Fathima said in the complaint.

ALSO READ: Kodiyeri triggers controversy with misogynist remarks

“The statement he made the other day is quite serious and an insult to women in the public sphere. Responding to the query from the media that would there be fifty per cent reservation for women in party committees, he quipped in full public
view whether the intention was to destroy the committees,” she added.
 
Fathima said the comment amounts to insulting women and urged the Commission to take strong action against the ‘anti-women remarks.’ Fathima was among the women cadres of Haritha, the feeder outfit of the MSF, who revolted against the ‘anti-women’ remarks of MSF leaders. Fathima was removed from the post of the national vice-president of the MSF after the development.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
