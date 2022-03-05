Kerala: 85-year-old Army veteran accused of sexual assault

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a probe into an incident in which an 85-year-old Army veteran has been accused of sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman on the first day of her job as a housemaid. Police said though a case was registered against P C Varghese of Piravom based on the woman’s complaint, they also suspect foul play to extort money from the wealthy widower who has been living with his son, who is under treatment for depression.

It was on February 13 that Varghese, who retired from the Army as a commissioned officer, gave an advertisement in a vernacular daily for a maid. After contacting the number in the advertisement, the woman turned up at the house to join duty on February 14. The alleged incident took place the same day and the police registered the case on February 15. Though Varghese tried for anticipatory bail, a sessions court dismissed his plea saying his 33 years of decorated service in the Army does not extenuate the seriousness of the alleged crime.

According to the police, the woman had said Varghese outraged her modesty at his residence on three occasions on February 14. In her complaint, she alleged that around 4pm, he touched her private parts and when she protested, he said he would not do anything without her permission. But around 4.45pm and 6.45pm, the accused tried to sexually abuse her again.

The Piravom police registered a case. They said they were collecting more details about the woman who came to work at the house only on February 14. Lawyer Geo Paul, representing Varghese, said they have now moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. “It’s a totally fabricated case. He is very fragile and suffers from ailments like diabetes and cardiac issues. He is totally incapable of doing an act of this sort,” he added.

Police sources said though Varghese has three sons, only his eldest son is staying with him while the other two have settled abroad with their families. Rejecting the bail plea of Varghese, the court said, “It is not possible to accept the contention of the accused at this stage that the complainant has lodged a false complaint against him since he did not accede to her demand for exorbitant remuneration.

Normally, it could not be expected that an ordinary Indian woman would take recourse to such a treacherous act of pledging her dignity and self-esteem for money. Hence, it has to be stated that the complainant cannot be said to have come forward with a false accusation against the accused to humiliate and harass him by getting him arrested on the charge of an offence having sexual colour.”

