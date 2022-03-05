STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC acts tough against loud horns, distracting lights

Also orders action against unsafe modifications in vehicles, asks state police chief, transport commissioner to file report by July 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday directed the state police chief to take steps to prevent use of powerful horns that emit loud and different sounds in quick succession akin to sirens, in contract carriages and other transport vehicles in public places. The court directed the DGP and transport commissioner to file an action taken report latest by July 1.

A division bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar issued the directive on a suo motu case taken following repeated accidents including vehicles carrying Sabarimala pilgrims. The court also directed the transport commissioner to take action against tampering with glass on the windscreen, rear window and side windows of vehicles to change the percentage of light transmitted through them. 

It said the officers concerned should prevent the flouting of safety standards through the replacement of approved lights, light-signalling devices and reflectors with modified ones. It also directed the officials to take action against vehicles equipped with high-power audio systems that produce a loud sound, thereby impairing the hearing of the driver and passengers and causing a distraction to other motorists on the road.

The court also ordered action against vehicles that have continuously-blinking and rotating LED lights or multi-coloured LED, laser or neon lights in the passenger compartment, by converting the compartment into a dancing floor, causing a distraction to the vehicle’s driver as well as other motorists.

