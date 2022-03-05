Postal ballot fraud: Kerala HC seeks explanation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state police chief to explain the reason for the inordinate delay in completing the investigation into the alleged malpractice in the handling of postal ballots of the police personnel on election duty during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The division bench issued the order on a petition filed by former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking a directive to the Election Commission to appoint an independent commission to inquire into the allegation that leaders of the Kerala Police Association had collected postal ballots of officers on election duty and marked votes by proxy in favour of LDF candidates.

The police special investigation team initiated the probe following the letter sent by the chief electoral officer to the state police chief requesting him to carry out a detailed inquiry into the allegation. The bench observed that though a statement was submitted on as early as September 4, 2019, stating that the investigation had been completed in some districts and that the same in other districts would be completed in eight weeks, the investigation is stated to be pending on the special police team’s files even after two-and-a-half years.

The court observed that once an assurance on the completion of the probe was given, it should be completed on time. If it was not completed, the state police chief ought to have approached the court for an extension of time.