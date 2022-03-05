Satheesan meets Sudhakaran, DCC revamp exercise resumes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cold war between Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader VD Satheesan over the reorganisation of district Congress committees seems to have ended as both leaders sat together and resumed discussions over the draft list of new office-bearers on Friday. Satheesan visited Sudhakaran at his residence here. Sources said the meeting lasted around five hours.

Both leaders found common ground for going ahead with the reorganisation exercise as Sudhakaran conveyed to Satheesan his reservations over the recent developments triggered by the national leadership stalling the DCC reorganisation abruptly.

Satheesan is learnt to have conveyed his displeasure to Sudhakaran in using a set of leaders close to the president for vetting the draft list, rather than discussing the list among senior leaders. Both leaders also agreed on the need to work together, which was emphasised by veteran leader A K Antony when Sudhakaran called on him on Thursday.

“The process of finalising the list of DCC office-bearers resumed on Friday. List of three districts was finalised. Both leaders will meet on Monday to finalise the lists for remaining districts,” said a source. The announcement of new office-bearers is expected by next week. Earlier in the day, Satheesan told reporters that there was no difference of opinion between Sudhakaran and him.