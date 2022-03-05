To some, CPM’s flags are like red rag to bull: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking potshots at the critics of CPM turning Kochi into a red citadel with its flags and hoardings installed across the city for the party state conference, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that to some people who “still possess a feudal mindset, CPM’s flags are like a red rag to a bull.”

Addressing party workers at the concluding session of the state meet at the Marine Drive ground on Friday, Pinarayi said several years have passed since the first Communist government came to power in Kerala in 1957. In 1957, 1967, 1980, 1987, 1996, 2006, and 2016 it was those who held the red flags that came to power.

“Still there are some people out there who have a problem with the red flag. Red flag here...red flag there. Why is this? I hear so many questions being raised. I have only one thing to tell them. Earlier too this question was raised. At that time, by the feudal lords. This organisation has grown by giving a fitting reply to them,” he said, adding that the Communist organisation grew not with the help and support of the ‘madambis’ or the feudal lords.

“There is a saying, ‘be like a red rag to a bull’. CPM’s flags are like that to some,” he said. Though Pinarayi did not take any name, his outbursts came a few days after the Kerala High Court said the CPM flags, banners, festoons and hoardings placed across Kochi city violate the court orders, and those in power should show more responsibility.

“There can only be one law for every citizen which will be binding on every one of us including political parties,” Justice Devan Ramachandran observed when a batch of petitions, including a suo motu case taken in 2018 against flex board menace, came up for hearing on Monday.

Capital district to get new secretary

With Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan being elected to the CPM state secretariat, the party will have a new district secretary in the capital. “Usually once a leader is elected to the secretariat, he steps down as district secretary,” said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. District secretaries M V Russel of Kottayam, C V Varghese of Idukki, E N Suresh Babu of Palakkad and M M Varghese of Thrissur found a place in the new state committee.

New vision document to be finalised in 6 months

The CPM’s development document approved by the party conference is expected to be soon out for public consumption. The document will be finalised in six months, after incorporating suggestions and proposals and discussions within the LDF, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

On Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan replied to the discussion on the document on a ‘New Kerala’. He urged the delegates to strengthen the campaign for creation of the same.

The party said the government should take the initiative to ensure a women-friendly Kerala. Campaigns should be held to create awareness in this regard.

The party has formulated a 30-point action plan aiming at creation of a ‘ New Kerala’ and to strengthen its mass base. Steps will be taken to politically educate the party cadre.

