STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

1,630 students have so far returned to Kerala

The state government made arrangements for the return of 530 Keralites from Ukraine to Kerala on March 5.

Published: 06th March 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Students from Ukraine at the Delhi airport on Wednesday before boarding the chartered flight to Kochi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government made arrangements for the return of 530 Keralites from Ukraine to Kerala on Saturday. With this, the total number of Keralites who are back to the state since the war broke out has gone up to 1,630. Kerala has the highest number of evacuation exercises compared to other states, said Saurabh Jain, Resident Commissioner, New Delhi.

The state government has deployed a full-fledged team to facilitate the return of students from Delhi to Kerala, he said. “The students who are coming now are more distressed than those who came before due to the hardships they faced. 

“They had to spent more time in war zone and borders. Hence, we have engaged cheer warriors to ease tension of students round the clock,” he said. On Saturday two women, who are 36 weeks’ pregnant, had issues to board the flight. They were examined and certified by doctor and later issued boarding passes for the second flight, said the officials.

On Saturday a total of 550 students reported to the state government team. The state government team has set up a QR code at the help desk where students can scan the code to enroll their names and details. 
The government has arranged three Air Asia flights per day from Delhi to Kochi. “Some students have come with pets. They have come by Air Force flights. We have managed to give shelter to pets in Kerala House. However, AirAsia’s policy will not allow pets in the flights,” said an official statement while requesting students to manage it themselves.

Meanwhile, 40 Keralite students from Ukraine reached Mumbai on Saturday. Norka- Roots coordinated their return to the state from Mumbai. Of these, five students landed in Thiruvananthapuram while 22 are coming to Kochi. Five students will go to Kannur while seven others will go to Kozhikode. One student went to Sharjah to meet parents. The state government has deployed officials in Delhi and Mumbai to facilitate the return of students from Ukraine.

‘Show some more hours of strength’

KOCHI: Responding to the plight of Indian students in Sumy, Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy has said the embassy will leave no stone unturned in the efforts to ensure their safe evacuation. “I know that our students have been through a lot and have shown unparalleled strength and determination during these times. I urge you for some more patience and forbearance so that we can ensure your safety and security. I request some more hours of strength,” he said in a message to the students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia war on Ukraine Indian students stuck in Ukraine Kerala government Kerala students stuck in Ukraine Indian students evacuation
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp