1,630 students have so far returned to Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government made arrangements for the return of 530 Keralites from Ukraine to Kerala on Saturday. With this, the total number of Keralites who are back to the state since the war broke out has gone up to 1,630. Kerala has the highest number of evacuation exercises compared to other states, said Saurabh Jain, Resident Commissioner, New Delhi.

The state government has deployed a full-fledged team to facilitate the return of students from Delhi to Kerala, he said. “The students who are coming now are more distressed than those who came before due to the hardships they faced.

“They had to spent more time in war zone and borders. Hence, we have engaged cheer warriors to ease tension of students round the clock,” he said. On Saturday two women, who are 36 weeks’ pregnant, had issues to board the flight. They were examined and certified by doctor and later issued boarding passes for the second flight, said the officials.

On Saturday a total of 550 students reported to the state government team. The state government team has set up a QR code at the help desk where students can scan the code to enroll their names and details.

The government has arranged three Air Asia flights per day from Delhi to Kochi. “Some students have come with pets. They have come by Air Force flights. We have managed to give shelter to pets in Kerala House. However, AirAsia’s policy will not allow pets in the flights,” said an official statement while requesting students to manage it themselves.

Meanwhile, 40 Keralite students from Ukraine reached Mumbai on Saturday. Norka- Roots coordinated their return to the state from Mumbai. Of these, five students landed in Thiruvananthapuram while 22 are coming to Kochi. Five students will go to Kannur while seven others will go to Kozhikode. One student went to Sharjah to meet parents. The state government has deployed officials in Delhi and Mumbai to facilitate the return of students from Ukraine.

‘Show some more hours of strength’

KOCHI: Responding to the plight of Indian students in Sumy, Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy has said the embassy will leave no stone unturned in the efforts to ensure their safe evacuation. “I know that our students have been through a lot and have shown unparalleled strength and determination during these times. I urge you for some more patience and forbearance so that we can ensure your safety and security. I request some more hours of strength,” he said in a message to the students.