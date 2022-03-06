Anjali Reema Dev comes up with new revelations in POCSO case

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode-based businesswoman Anjali Reema Dev, the accused in the POCSO case involving No 18 Hotel owner Roy J Vayalat, said in a video posted on Facebook that politicians are also involved in the case. Six individuals, including politicians, volunteer organisations, trustees and businessmen, had tried to trap her, she said.

Recently the Fort Kochi police had registered a POCSO case against Anjali and Roy J Vayalat in a complaint filed by a Kozhikode-based woman. The complainant, who had worked with Anjali, alleged that Anjali used to take several girls to the hotel in Kochi, including her minor daughter, in the name of business meets and exploited them.

The POCSO case accused Roy, his friend Saiju Thankachan and Anjali have applied for anticipatory bail in the case. While the High Court is expected to consider their bail plea in the coming days, Anjali posted her new video on social media with allegations against six unnamed politicians, volunteers and trustees. She revealed that she is experiencing severe mental stress.

“I even thought of committing suicide. My brother’s face came to my mind at that time. I have to prove the truth at least for him. Two girls have lodged a complaint against me. The statements of other girls, who came with me for business meetings, should be taken. The authorities should ask about allegations to those who have worked with me for years. The details of all those who worked in the office should be taken and checked. A live polygraph test should be conducted to prove the complainant’s allegations,” she added. Anjali said that she may be killed by those who are against her and sought to consider her new video as her statement.

The models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan, had visited No 18 Hotel before they died in a car accident. Later, many allegations were raised in connection with the relationship between Anjali Reema Dev and Roy, which led to several controversies.