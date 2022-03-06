Kerala IUML president Hyderali Shihab Thangal passes away

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: President of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and a senior Muslim spiritual leader in Kerala, Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal passed away on Sunday. He was 74.

He breathed his last at 12:40 pm while under treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam district's Angamaly, where he was admitted on February 22 for diabetes and pneumonia, a medical bulletin said.



As a successor to Panakkad Sayed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal (his elder brother), Hyderali Shihab Thangal led the IUML as Kerala state president from August 1, 2009, till the final days of his life.

He also served as the Vice President of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, one of the Sunni Muslim organisations in Kerala.

Hyderali Thangal was born as the third son of Puthiya Maliyekkal Sayyid Alavi Pookoya Thangal and Ayisha Cherukunhi Beevi in Malappuram on June 15, 1947. He lost his mother in his childhood. He grew up under the protection of his aunt Muthu Bheevi. He completed his SSLC from Kozhikode M M High School in 1959. Later he completed several courses to master the religion from various centres in Malabar.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Hyderali Thangal was the moderate face of Kerala politics. "His approach is to ensure communal harmony in the state," he said.

"Hyderali Thangal worked to protect the secular nature of Kerala," said Opposition leader V D Satheesan.

Hyderali Thangal always asked people to respect other religions and extend help to others. His decision was considered to be the last word in IUML and even leaders from other political parties respected his decisions.

His siblings are late Syed Muhammed Ali Shihab Thangal, late Ummerali Shihab Thangal, Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Basheer Ali Shihab Thangal and Kunjibeevi.

His funeral will be held at his native place in Malappuram at 9 am on Monday.