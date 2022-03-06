STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala IUML president Hyderali Shihab Thangal passes away

Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal was under treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Published: 06th March 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal

Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: President of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and a senior Muslim spiritual leader in Kerala, Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal passed away on Sunday. He was 74.

He breathed his last at 12:40 pm while under treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam district's Angamaly, where he was admitted on February 22 for diabetes and pneumonia, a medical bulletin said.
 
As a successor to Panakkad Sayed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal (his elder brother), Hyderali Shihab Thangal led the IUML as Kerala state president from August 1, 2009, till the final days of his life.

He also served as the Vice President of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, one of the Sunni Muslim organisations in Kerala.

Hyderali Thangal was born as the third son of Puthiya Maliyekkal Sayyid Alavi Pookoya Thangal and Ayisha Cherukunhi Beevi in Malappuram on June 15, 1947. He lost his mother in his childhood. He grew up under the protection of his aunt Muthu Bheevi. He completed his SSLC from Kozhikode M M High School in 1959. Later he completed several courses to master the religion from various centres in Malabar.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Hyderali Thangal was the moderate face of Kerala politics. "His approach is to ensure communal harmony in the state," he said.

"Hyderali Thangal worked to protect the secular nature of Kerala," said Opposition leader V D Satheesan.

Hyderali Thangal always asked people to respect other religions and extend help to others. His decision was considered to be the last word in IUML and even leaders from other political parties respected his decisions.

His siblings are late Syed Muhammed Ali Shihab Thangal, late Ummerali Shihab Thangal, Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Basheer Ali Shihab Thangal and Kunjibeevi.

His funeral will be held at his native place in Malappuram at 9 am on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal Panakkad Sayed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal IUML Hyderali Shihab Thangal
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp