Kerala land digital resurvey to be completed in four years

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The digital resurvey in 1,550 villages across the state would be completed in four years, said Revenue Minister K Rajan here on Saturday. He was speaking after inaugurating the drone survey in Chiyyaram village.

“Kerala will witness a historical transformation in the coming years. As a first step, resurvey will begin in 200 villages simultaneously. Through this project, we can collate reliable data on land ownership and finalise a report on the available government land. A topographical survey indicating the environmental factors will also be conducted,” he said.

The digital resurvey is a part of the government initiative that promises ‘land for all, land deeds for all and smart services for all.’ The digital resurvey and topographical survey would facilitate the government to claim ownership of its land, he said. “This project will end inequality, fraud and unauthorised land dealings,” the minister said.

At present, the registration department uses the mobile app Pearl, the revenue department employs ‘Release’ for mutation of property, and the survey department uses e-map. After the digital resurvey, all the three would be integrated into a website, the minister said.