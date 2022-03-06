Muziris offers refreshing journey far from traffic, dust and din of Kochi city

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A journey on Kerala’s pristine and serene backwaters, far from the din, heat, dust, and traffic is always a refreshing one. ‘Muziris’, the water metro ferry service through Kochi’s backwaters, along the Vyttila-Kakkanad stretch through the Champakara canal, assures such a comforting and calming ride. The air-conditioned ride with a view through the wide windows offers a chance to regain peace and tranquillity.

The boats, built to international standards, will be geared up to welcome passengers on board soon. According to officials, the operations are planned to begin from High Court, Bolgatty and Vypin stretch aiming at islanders.

The jetties have been made disabled and elderly-friendly. The floating gangways - walkways providing passage to the boats alongside - provide safe movement for passengers, even when the water level rises. The first electric battery-powered water metro ferry, ensuring eco-friendly water transport, has a total capacity to accommodate 100 passengers. In order to ensure the safety of passengers, life jackets and water ambulance are facilitated.

The spacious interiors are themed with the colours similar to the Kochi Metro trains. The journey on Muziris through the Vyttila-Kakkanad stretch will take around 20 minutes at 7.5 knots speed. A three-member crew with a boat manager, assistant manager, and boat operator will be on board. The Kakkanad terminal is located on the seaport-airport stretch near Infopark.

“So far, 14 people have been hired, including housekeeping staff and boat operators. More hiring is planned to take place,” said Sajan P John, general manager (Operations), Water Metro. Though there remains an uncertainty on when the commercial services will begin, the terminals at Vyttila, Kakkanad and Eloor have been completed.

According to Water Metro officials, construction of the terminals at High Court, Vypin, Mulavukad North, Eroor, Cheranaloor, Bolgatty, and South Chittoor is progressing. “We hope to complete the construction by June this year,” said Shaji Janardhanan, general manager, Water Metro.

“The first operation is set to begin along the High Court, Bolgatty and Vypin stretch with a focus on islanders,” added Shaji. Commercial operations can only begin after getting at least four vessels. “When we start the services, we do not want passengers to undergo any hardships. They should be able to rely on the services and this would be possible only after we get four more boats from the Cochin Shipyard. Presently, Cochin Shipyard is constructing 20 out of the 23 boats for the project.

Out of the agreed five boats to begin the operations in one stretch, two boats are still at the skeletal stage. Therefore we cannot be certain on the time when they will finish the work,” said Shaji.