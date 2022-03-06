STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Police department cancels order to remove experienced dog handlers in canine squad

Sources in the canine squad (K9) said there were allegations that the decision to replace the experienced handlers was taken with an ulterior motive.

Published: 06th March 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

police dog

A police dog

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has cancelled its controversial order removing experienced dog handlers in the canine squad and replacing them with freshers. The move, which was termed as partisan and part of corruption, had invited criticism and some of the handlers, who had undergone extensive training with leading paramilitary dog squads in the country, had approached the Kerala Administrative Tribunal against the move. It was following this the state police chief issued an order saying that handlers associated with dogs should remain with them till their decommissioning.

The department had last month issued an order replacing 30 experienced handlers with new faces. All the replacements were from the armed battalions and the new inductees did not possess the required experience nor underwent any full training course. Sources in the canine squad (K9) said there were allegations that the decision to replace the experienced handlers was taken with an ulterior motive.

“There was an allegation that some of the new inductees were forced to bribe to get the job. Also, the personal rivalry between certain officers also resulted in replacing veteran hands with fresh ones, who are wet behind their ears,” said sources. The department has close to 150 working dogs in the squad and each dog has got a main handler and an assistant handler. 

“The handler and the dog reach a good rapport after working in tandem for several years. The handler after all these years of experience with the dog could understand its mood and behavioural pattern, which is key in cracking cases. The new decision was taken discounting this aspect. The officers should understand that dogs also have emotional attachment to their handlers,” said an existing handler of the squad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala police dog handlers Kerala Administrative Tribunal
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp