Kochi tattoo artist arrested, 2 more allege sexual assault

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based tattoo artist Sujeesh P S, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women who came to his studio, was arrested on Saturday. Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told TNIE that he was arrested from a hideout in Kochi. “He has been to various places while on the run. But we took him into custody from a spot close to the city limits,” he said.

The police on Saturday received two more complaints against the 35-year-old who reportedly went into hiding soon after the social media post of an 18-year-old girl detailing the traumatic sexual assault she allegedly faced at his tattoo studio went viral a few days ago.

The number of complaints received so far has gone up to six and the police are expecting more in the coming days. The commissioner is overseeing the probe. The police have also started the medical examination procedures of the survivors apart from recording their statements under Section 164 CrPC before a magistrate. In all the cases, the survivors were allegedly sexually assaulted when they went to his studio at Palarivattom and Cheranelloor to get the tattoo done, the police said.