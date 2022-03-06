STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kochi tattoo artist arrested, 2 more allege sexual assault

The 35-year-old who reportedly went into hiding soon after the social media post of an 18-year-old girl detailing the sexual assault she allegedly faced at his tattoo studio went viral a few days ago.

Published: 06th March 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi-based tattoo artist Sujeesh P S, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women who came to his studio, was arrested on Saturday. Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told TNIE that he was arrested from a hideout in Kochi. “He has been to various places while on the run. But we took him into custody from a spot close to the city limits,” he said.

Sujeesh P S

The police on Saturday received two more complaints against the 35-year-old who reportedly went into hiding soon after the social media post of an 18-year-old girl detailing the traumatic sexual assault she allegedly faced at his tattoo studio went viral a few days ago. 

The number of complaints received so far has gone up to six and the police are expecting more in the coming days. The commissioner is overseeing the probe. The police have also started the medical examination procedures of the survivors apart from recording their statements under Section 164 CrPC before a magistrate. In all the cases, the survivors were allegedly sexually assaulted when they went to his studio at Palarivattom and Cheranelloor to get the tattoo done, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi tattoo artist arrest Sexual assault Tattoo studio sexual assault Kerala Police Kochi City Police Commissioner
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp