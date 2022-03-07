Character in 'Bheeshma Parvam' a bid to tarnish my father's image: Former Kerala MP's son

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when Mammootty's new release, 'Bheeshma Parvam', is breaking the box office records, a controversy regarding a character in the movie erupted after former MP KV Thomas' son Biju Thomas came up with a Facebook post.

In his post, Biju alleged that the character TV James, portrayed by Dileesh Pothan, is an attempt to besmirch his father's image.

"I have watched 'Bheeshma Parvam' and read a lot of comments about the film. I have something to say about the character TV James portrayed by Dileesh Pothan. The character is of an MP during the 1980s who had won the elections three times in a row, worn a pair of square-shaped spectacles and carried a small briefcase in his hand with 'Thirutha' fish in it, which was intended to gain privileges in Delhi," Biju said in his post.

Biju said those are the 'quirks' used by some political opponents to tarnish his father's image. "The new-gen filmmakers are also doing the same thing. But he was not an MP as shown in the movie. He was one of the most popular leaders of Kerala," he said.

Asked about the resemblance, director Amal Neerad said the movie shows a big disclaimer in the beginning that the characters shown in the movie have no resemblance to any persons who are dead or alive.

Meanwhile, KV Thomas told The New Indian Express that he was yet to watch the movie. "I am not taking it seriously. Cinema is an art, which I love the most. I am a huge admirer of actor Mammootty. Hence, I do not have any comments on this," he said.