Kerala Startup Mission to begin incubators in 23 colleges

The incubators can give startups expert advice on law, finance, technology, intellectual property rights and related matters.

MG University

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Providing critical support to the aspiring entrepreneurs to be a part of the larger ecosystem, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has given accreditation to Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDCs) in 23 colleges in the state to start incubator centres. Moreover, KSUM chose MG University in Kottayam to start its first research incubation programme.

The decision comes as part of KSUM's sustained move to upgrade IEDCs in colleges to incubators to support youngsters coming out of the colleges. The aim is also to bring more academic incubators supported by the Central government to create jobs, wealth and businesses aligning with national priorities.The decision to go for incubators will strengthen the efforts towards a solid startup ecosystem, facilitating a network of educational and financial institutions and industries. 

The incubators can give startups expert advice on law, finance, technology, intellectual property rights and related matters. The IEDCs that have been under KSUM for three years will be helped to develop the incubation centres of 2,000 square feet each.

CUSAT, St Albert's College, Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology, Albertian Institute of Science and Technology are among the institutions where startup incubators are to come up. 

