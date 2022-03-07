STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punnol Haridasan murder: 'Don't consider party's restraint as weakness', says CPM Kerala secretary

Kodiyeri asked the party workers to exercise caution and vigilance as RSS would try to provoke them to create unrest and chaos.

Senior Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The restraint exercised by the CPM should not be viewed as a weakness, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Speaking to reporters after visiting the house of Punnol Haridasan, who was murdered allegedly by RSS workers on February 21, Kodiyeri said only a strong party could show such restraint under extreme provocative situations.

That's why the party workers control their emotions even during such testing times and getting involved in activities to ensure peace in the region, he said. 

Kodiyeri asked the party workers to exercise caution and vigilance as RSS would try to provoke them to create unrest and chaos. "The murder is evidently a planned one. There was a high-level conspiracy behind it. The operation was carried out by a team of expert criminals. They had chopped off Haridasan's one leg and inflicted 20 wounds below his waist. The police should investigate the conspiracy angle too," said Kodiyeri.

"The peaceful atmosphere in the area has been disturbed through this heinous act of RSS. They had done this in front of Haridasan’s house and before the eyes of his family members to terrorise the people of the region. They selected the time when the party conferences were going on to give a message to the our workers that this would be the fate for being a CPM worker," said Kodiyeri. 

