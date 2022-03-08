Back from Ukraine, Kerala woman now praying for husband’s release from Yemen's Houthi rebels

Biju E Paul By

ALAPPUZHA: After a 12-day ordeal in war-torn and wintry Ukraine, Jithina returned to the safety and warmth of home on Sunday.

Secure in the care of her in-laws at their house in Evoor near Kayamkulam, she is now praying for her husband Akhil Reghu’s release from the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Jithina endured five days in the bunker of the Kyiv National Medical University, from February 24, after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. As directed by embassy officials, she started her journey along with other Indian students to the Hungarian border from Vokzalana train station on February 28. She reached Lviv, a city near the border, standing in the jam-packed train for over 15 hours.

The students then proceeded to Uzhhorod, a border point, in another train, and subsequently reached Budapest, she said. On the evening of March 5, they boarded a flight arranged by the Indian embassy from the Hungarian capital and reached New Delhi on Sunday.

The Kerala government then arranged a flight to Kochi, landing by late night.

“By god’s grace, I escaped from the heavy bombardment and shelling in Kyiv,” Jithina said.

“The people of Ukraine and their defence forces were very sympathetic towards the stranded. They helped us with food and water. The Ukrainian Railways run trains for refugees to border cities without collecting any charges. They are also distributing food. It is a great help to asylum-seekers.”

She said her war-time experience has given her the energy to fight for her husband’s release.

“Akhil called me once from Sanaa when I was in the bunker. He says he is safe. I have decided to knock on all doors to save my husband from the Houthis,” she said.

TNIE had reported the plight of the family, with the husband held hostage in a ship hijacked by rebels in Yemen and the wife stuck in a bomb shelter in Ukraine.

Akhil had married Jithina, belonging to Ramapuram, on August 20 last year. They left for their respective destinations in September.

Akhil is a deck cadet with the UAE-flagged ship ‘Rawabee’, owned by Liwa Marine.

It was hijacked by the Houthis on January 2 from the Red Sea, after they alleged the ship was carrying military supplies to the Yemeni government backed by a Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

The Saudi government says the consignment contains equipment for a military field hospital and security support.