March 31 Rajya Sabha poll: Left may go for youth, UDF veterans

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from the state will be held on March 31. The seats are falling vacant following the retirement of Congress’ AK Antony, CPM’s K Somaprasad and LJD’s MV Shreyamskumar.

Going by the current strength in the assembly, LDF will retain two seats and UDF one. After the poll, the LDF will have seven RS MPs, while UDF two. In LDF, the seats will most likely be shared between CPM and CPI. The latter has raised claim for one seat.

“We are yet to begin discussion on candidates. Youngsters will be given preference,” said a source. Youngsters like Kannur district secretary P Santhosh Kumar and AIYF state president N Arun are some of the probable candidates.

There were reports CPM may consider former finance minister Thomas Isaac for RS. Names of youngsters like V P Sanu and Chintha Jerome are also under consideration. The Congress leadership is yet to begin official discussions. The names doing the rounds include Sooranad Rajasekharan, Professor K V Thomas, Mullapally Ramachandran, Shanimol Usman and V S Sivakumar.

It is learnt the state leadership will give a panel of names to the High Command. A final call will be taken by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after vetting by Antony and national general secretary K C Venugopal.

The notification will be issued on March 14. Last date of filing nominations will be March 21 while the last date of withdrawal will be March 24.