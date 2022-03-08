STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

March 31 Rajya Sabha poll: Left may go for youth, UDF veterans

Going by the current strength in the assembly, LDF will retain two seats and UDF one. After the poll, the LDF will have seven RS MPs, while UDF two.

Published: 08th March 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from the state will be held on March 31. The seats are falling vacant following the retirement of Congress’ AK Antony, CPM’s K Somaprasad and LJD’s MV Shreyamskumar. 

Going by the current strength in the assembly, LDF will retain two seats and UDF one. After the poll, the LDF will have seven RS MPs, while UDF two. In LDF, the seats will most likely be shared between CPM and CPI. The latter has raised claim for one seat.

“We are yet to begin discussion on candidates. Youngsters will be given preference,” said a source. Youngsters like Kannur district secretary P Santhosh Kumar and AIYF state president N Arun are some of the probable candidates. 

There were reports CPM may consider former finance minister Thomas Isaac for RS. Names of youngsters like V P Sanu and Chintha Jerome are also under consideration. The Congress leadership is yet to begin official discussions. The names doing the rounds include Sooranad Rajasekharan, Professor K  V Thomas, Mullapally Ramachandran, Shanimol Usman and V S Sivakumar.

It is learnt the state leadership will give a panel of names to the High Command. A final call will be taken by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after vetting by Antony and national general secretary K C Venugopal.

The notification will be issued on March 14. Last date of filing nominations will be March 21 while the last date of withdrawal will be March 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha UDF LDF
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp