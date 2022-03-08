STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mercury rising, heat wave-like conditions likely in northern Kerala districts

Incidents of wildfire rise in Kerala| People urged to be cautious against sunburn 

A view of the mirage on the road in the scorching summer at Vellayil in Kozhikode | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The summer has set in and the mercury has started rising across the state. With temperature breaching 35 degree Celsius, scientists opine that heat wave-like situation may prevail in northern districts, especially Palakkad, over the next couple of weeks.

“There will be isolated showers across the state for the next two days. After that, the summer may intensify and we expect heat wave-like conditions in northern districts. We didn’t receive much rain during the post-monsoon season which caused a prolonged dry spell. There are chances of sunburn and people working under open sky exposed to the sun should be cautious,” said Centre for Water Resources Development and Management hydrology and climatology scientist C P Priju.

According to Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash, mercury is set to rise from next week. “The ultra violet (UV) index is set to increase in the coming days. If there is not much cloud cover, rise in temperature and high relative humidity may leave the state sizzling. In urban areas, the temperature will be scorching as the heat radiated by concrete structures and pavements will lead to formation of local heat islands,” he said.

Meanwhile, there has been a rise in incidents of wildfire in Kerala over the past two weeks. The grasslands in the forests have dried up and the forest department has been struggling to fight wildfire. The state reported 15 incidents of wildfire on March 3, and two each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

