Sexual harassment aboard KSRTC bus: Conductor suspended lackadaisical attitude

The KSRTC suspended driver-cum-conductor V K Jaffer, pending enquiry, for his failure to act on a sexual assault complaint on board a moving bus.

Published: 08th March 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC suspended driver-cum-conductor V K Jaffer, pending enquiry, for his failure to act on a sexual assault complaint on board a moving bus. The order said the action is based on Jaffer’s dereliction of duty, poor conduct, violation of rules and irresponsible behaviour.

“When the woman traveller came up with the complaint, the KSRTC employee, who is supposed to ensure the safety of passengers, behaved rudely with her. He should have heard the complaint with compassion. He also created ill will for the corporation by defending his stand before the media without formal permission,” said the order issued by KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar.

The image of KSRTC has taken a beating after the woman, a research scholar, took to social media to vent her frustration over the ordeal she had to face. She was travelling in a KSRTC deluxe bus from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram when she faced sexual assault from a fellow traveller after the bus had left Thrissur. Though she raised an alarm, the conductor as well as other passengers did not intervene.

The conductor spoke rudely and blamed her for wasting others’ time when she demanded that the bus be taken to a police station. The inaction also helped the accused escape from the bus. The police has registered a case against the unknown passenger for the sexual assault.

KSRTC’s internal investigation also found that the conductor erred in his duty. Transport Minister Antony Raju took a stern stand, admitting to the lapses on the part of the employee.

