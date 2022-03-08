Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal laid to rest with state honours

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The mortal remains of Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal were laid to rest with state honours at Panakkad Juma Masjid at 2.30am on Monday. Though the family members on Sunday announced the burial time to be 9am on Monday, they changed the schedule considering the heavy inflow of mourners to Malappuram from across the the state and the medical advice against keeping the body for a long time.

“Some unexpected circumstances made us conduct the burial earlier than the scheduled time. We hope people understand,” said Syed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal.

Many who could not pay tribute to Hyder Ali Thangal, rushed to Panakkad Juma Masjid and Kodappanakal house on Monday. Hundreds attended prayers at his Kabarstan and visited the Kodappanakal house. Many also shared their grief over not being able to see Hyder Ali Thangal for the last time.

Several political leaders, including Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, Jose K Mani, M M Hassan, V T Balram, V S Joy, K C Joseph, Binoy Viswam, Kodikunnil Suresh, and K K Rema visited his family at Kodappanakal house on the day.

Sadik Ali Thangal IUML state head

Malappuram: Panakkad Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal was unanimously elected the Muslim League state president on Monday, a day after the demise of his brother and erstwhile state head Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal. League national president K M Khader Mohideen informed reporters of the high-power committee’s decision. Sadik Ali, who had been the League’s Malappuram district president since 2009, told reporters that he is confident of taking up the state chief post as he is familiar with the party leaders and maintains a close relationship with most of them.

“My family members who held the post showed me the path to lead the party. I will follow them. Our tradition is important. So, I will implement new plans to overcome challenges of the modern world, while protecting tradition,” he said. He also vowed to maintain smooth relationships with Samastha, the largest body of Muslim scholars in the state. “Samastha and IUML have been moving forward together for the past several years,” he said.

DCC revamp talks delayed

T’Puram: Senior Congress leaders could not resume talks to revamp district Congress committees on Monday due to the unexpected demise of Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday. All senior party leaders were in Malappuram to pay homage to him. Congress ex-president Rahul Gandhi too arrived on Monday evening to condole Thangal’s family. Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan had held the first round of talks on Friday and finalised the draft list of three districts. They scheduled the next round for Monday to finalise the draft list for other districts. “Office-bearers for remaining districts can be finalised without much hassle as there is a broad understanding on the names,” said a source.