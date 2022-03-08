STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal laid to rest with state honours

The mortal remains of Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal were laid to rest with state honours at Panakkad Juma Masjid at 2.30am on Monday.

Published: 08th March 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Late IUML Kerala unit chief Syed Hyder Ali Thangal (File photo| PTI)

Late IUML Kerala unit chief Syed Hyder Ali Thangal (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The mortal remains of Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal were laid to rest with state honours at Panakkad Juma Masjid at 2.30am on Monday. Though the family members on Sunday announced the burial time to be 9am on Monday, they changed the schedule considering the heavy inflow of mourners to Malappuram from across the the state and the medical advice against keeping the body for a long time. 

“Some unexpected circumstances made us conduct the burial earlier than the scheduled time. We hope people understand,” said Syed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal. 

Many who could not pay tribute to Hyder Ali Thangal, rushed to Panakkad Juma Masjid and Kodappanakal house on Monday. Hundreds attended prayers at his Kabarstan and visited the Kodappanakal house. Many also shared their grief over not being able to see Hyder Ali Thangal for the last time. 

Several political leaders, including Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, Jose K Mani, M M Hassan, V T Balram, V S Joy, K C Joseph, Binoy Viswam, Kodikunnil Suresh, and K K Rema visited his family at Kodappanakal house on the day. 

Sadik Ali Thangal IUML state head
Malappuram: Panakkad Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal was unanimously elected the Muslim League state president on Monday, a day after the demise of his brother and erstwhile state head Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal. League national president K M Khader Mohideen informed reporters of the high-power committee’s decision. Sadik Ali, who had been the League’s Malappuram district president since 2009, told reporters that he is confident of taking up the state chief post as he is familiar with the party leaders and maintains a close relationship with most of them.

“My family members who held the post showed me the path to lead the party. I will follow them. Our tradition is important. So, I will implement new plans to overcome challenges of the modern world, while protecting tradition,” he said. He also vowed to maintain smooth relationships with Samastha, the largest body of Muslim scholars in the state. “Samastha and IUML have been moving forward together for the past several years,” he said.

DCC revamp talks delayed
T’Puram: Senior Congress leaders could not resume talks to revamp district Congress committees on Monday due to the unexpected demise of Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday. All senior party leaders were in Malappuram to pay homage to him. Congress ex-president Rahul Gandhi too arrived on Monday evening to condole Thangal’s family. Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan had held the first round of talks on Friday and finalised the draft list of three districts. They scheduled the next round for Monday to finalise the draft list for other districts. “Office-bearers for remaining districts can be finalised without much hassle as there is a broad understanding on the names,” said a source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp