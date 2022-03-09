Congress leaders queue up for lone Rajya Sabha seat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With AK Antony conveying his decision not to seek re-election to the Rajya Sabha seat to be vacated by him, over half a dozen leaders in Congress have started lobbying for the lone seat that the party can win in the election to three seats scheduled for March 31.

On Tuesday, senior leader K V Thomas, who had been a Lok Sabha member several times and also an MLA, said he would like to give it a try. Thomas told reporters that he had vast experience in public life, but, the final decision on the candidature needs to be taken by the party.

Thomas was earlier considered for the posts of state Congress president and UDF convener. He couldn’t bag any key position after being denied ticket in the last Lok Sabha election. State Congress former president V M Sudheeran, whose name is also being discussed by political circles, said he was not interested to contest.

“I had quit parliamentary politics much earlier. I don’t plan to return under any circumstances. Please don’t drag my name to debates related to Rajya Sabha candidature,” Sudheeran said in a statement. Mullappally Ramachandran, who was removed as state Congress president following the failure of UDF in the last assembly election, is another candidate who may be considered for the ticket.

Sources said Mullappally is still upset over the way he was removed from the post. If the leadership decides to compensate him, he may get a chance. Leaders like M M Hassan, Pandalam Sudhakaran, V S Sivakumar, Sooranad Rajasekharan and Bindu Krishna are also learnt to be moving their cards for fetching the seat. Meanwhile, CMP general secretary C P John also staked claim for the seat.

CMP hasn’t received a Rajya Sabha seat yet. Though John has been with UDF for last 37 years, he hasn’t received a chance to occupy a parliamentary position. In the last assembly poll, he was offered a safe seat, but, that too didn’t materialise. Chances for John are very remote as the Congress doesn’t want to gamble with the seat, especially since the party’s numbers have come down drastically in the upper house.

LDF ally LJD to stake claim for one RS seat

Kozhikode: The state leadership meet of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on Tuesday decided to stake a claim for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats that will fall vacant in the state on April 2. LJD national general secretary Varghese George said the party is looking forward to contesting the upcoming election to the Rajya Sabha. He said the seat belonged to LJD, and it was up to LDF to decide.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state officebearers and district presidents chaired by Varghese George. “We hope LDF will consider our demand,” he said. State officebearers V S Kunhali, M K Bhaskaran, Sunny Thomas, Annie Sweetie, E P Damodaran, Salim Madavoor, M K Premnath, V Surendran Pillai, K J Sohan and N K Valsan attended the meeting. The seats are falling vacant following the retirement of Congress leader A K Antony, CPM leader K Somaprasad and LJD leader M V Shreyams Kumar. The election to the RS seats will be held on March 31.