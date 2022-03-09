CPM to finalise changes to draft political resolution 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will finalise its proposed amendments to the draft political resolution to be presented before the 23rd Party Congress in April, on Wednesday. At a time when the CPM Kerala unit and Central leadership differ over their approach towards Congress, the state leadership’s amendments would be crucial.

The state committee meet on Wednesday will discuss the draft and propose amendments to be sent to the central leadership. While the national leadership is not against an understanding with Congress to defeat BJP, the CPM state unit is fully averse to the proposal.

It’s in this backdrop that central committee came up with a draft saying there won’t be any political alliance with Congress at national level. However in states, depending on prevailing political situation, regional-level electoral understandings can be made to defeat and isolate BJP.