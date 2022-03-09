Four police officers in Kerala stabbed by accused in drug case while attempting to nab him

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four police officers were stabbed on Tuesday evening by a man, who is accused in several drug and attempt to murder cases, while they were attempting to arrest him from Parippally in Kollam district of Kerala.

The four officers -- CPOs Sreejith, Vinod, Chandu and grade SI Jayan -- were from Kallambalam police station in Thiruvananthapuram, a police official said.

The accused was arrested and a case has been registered at Parippally police station for assaulting the officers, the official said.

Three of the four injured officers were admitted at KIMSHEALTH Hospital here while the fourth was admitted at a government hospital at Parippally, the official said.

The officers had gone to arrest him in connection with a drug case lodged in their police station after they received a tip regarding his whereabouts.