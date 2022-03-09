STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Four police officers in Kerala stabbed by accused in drug case while attempting to nab him

The accused was arrested and a case has been registered at Parippally police station for assaulting the officers, the official said.

Published: 09th March 2022 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

For representational purposes

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four police officers were stabbed on Tuesday evening by a man, who is accused in several drug and attempt to murder cases, while they were attempting to arrest him from Parippally in Kollam district of Kerala.

The four officers -- CPOs Sreejith, Vinod, Chandu and grade SI Jayan -- were from Kallambalam police station in Thiruvananthapuram, a police official said.

The accused was arrested and a case has been registered at Parippally police station for assaulting the officers, the official said.

Three of the four injured officers were admitted at KIMSHEALTH Hospital here while the fourth was admitted at a government hospital at Parippally, the official said.

The officers had gone to arrest him in connection with a drug case lodged in their police station after they received a tip regarding his whereabouts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala  Kerala police Kerala Crime
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp