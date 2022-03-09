Headload worker tracks down missing buffalo after 10 days

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Headload worker Sundaran of Mundracode in Aanakara here was on Tuesday reunited with his buffalo that went missing 10 days ago. The animal was found inside an unused well situated on the land belonging to one Krishnan, around 200m away from Sundaran’s house. Despite falling into the 10-m-deep well, the buffalo did not suffer major injuries. However, it was a little weak due to lack of food.

The buffalo had gone missing at night from the cattle shed. It is believed its rope came undone and it ventured out, eventually falling into the well. “I think the buffalo sustained itself by drinking the knee-deep water in the well,” said Sundaran.

Fire force personnel took the buffalo out of the well with the help of local residents. The veterinarian who checked the animal said other than being weak due to lack of food, the buffalo was not suffering from any health issues. Local residents said Sundaran has always taken good care of the buffalo.