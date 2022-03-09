Kerala HC dismisses Dileep’s plea, crime branch can go on with further probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by actor Dileep, eighth accused in the actor abduction and sexual assault case, challenging the further investigation being carried out by the crime branch in the case. The investigation should be concluded by April 15.

“The petitioner is not entitled to get the relief sought for in the petition. The investigation agency can go on with the further investigation. However, it shall complete the further investigation and file the report as expeditiously as possible, at any rate, not later than April 15, 2022,” held the court.

The court made it clear that it has not made any findings or observations as to the veracity, truthfulness or reliability of the disclosures made by director P Balachandrakumar or as to the genuineness, relevance or acceptability of any material collected by the investigating agency so far.

Balachandrakumar had revealed that Dileep, his brother and brother-in-law had conspired to eliminate the police officers who supervised and carried out the investigation in the 2017 sexual assault case. The court issued the order on the petition filed by Dileep seeking to quash the further investigation and the reports filed by the crime branch. T A Shaji, Director-General of Prosecution, submitted that it is the right and duty of the investigating agency to investigate the startling revelations made by Balachandrakumar touching the material part of the 2017 case. There is absolutely no mala fides or ulterior motive on the part of the investigation agency, the DGP added.

S Sreekumar, counsel for the survivor, submitted that the petitioner has absolutely no say in the matter of further investigation and, thus, he has no locus standi to challenge the proceedings of the trial court. The hands of the investigating agency should not be tied on the ground of mere delay as the ultimate objective is to arrive at the truth.

B Raman Pillai, Dileep’s counsel, had argued that it was a sham investigation and the report was filed solely due to personal vendetta against the actor. The further investigation is only to fabricate evidence and to delay the trial before the special court, Ernakulam, he had said.

What Court said