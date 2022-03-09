STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior Congress leader AK Antony not to seek re-election to Rajya Sabha, to focus on Kerala politics

AK Antony has been one of the senior-most members of the Congress party who enjoys the trust of the Gandhi family.

Senior Congress leader AK Antony

Senior Congress leader AK Antony (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader AK Antony on Wednesday said he will quit active parliamentary politics and not seek his re-election to the Rajya Sabha, but will continue to contribute to party politics in Kerala.

The former defence minister, whose term as Rajya Sabha member ends on April 2, said he wants younger party members to get a chance and that he had turned 81 and did not keep good health.

He said he would be shifting base to his home state Kerala after retiring from the Rajya Sabha next month.

"I would not be seeking re-election to parliament as I have grown old. I wish to quit active parliamentary politics but would continue to focus on party politics in Kerala and not in Delhi any more," Antony told PTI over phone from Kerala.

Antony has been one of the senior-most members of the Congress party who enjoys the trust of the Gandhi family.

He has also headed several committees on party reforms and electoral defeats, including the one after 2014 general elections.

He has been a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 1970 and became Kerala chief minister thrice in 1977, 1995 and 2001.

Antony has been a five-time Rajya Sabha member since 1985 and was the Defence and Civil Supplies Minister in the Union cabinet led by Manmohan Singh.

