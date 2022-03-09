Sexual assault case: Anticipatory bail plea of Roy Vayalat, Syju Thankachan dismissed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of Roy Vayalat, managing director of No 18 Hotel in Kochi, and his friend Syju M Thankachan, first and second accused respectively, in the minor sexual assault case. However, the court granted anticipatory bail to another accused Anjali Vadakkepurakkal of Kozhikode.

The prosecution submitted that there was nothing to suggest that the statements made by the minor victim were untrue. The complainant with her minor daughter and two other women were brought to Kochi on the false premise that there were some important business meeting, while the only intention was to take them to the accused. There was no preplanned meeting, the prosecution.