10-day annual festival at Sabarimala commences

The 10-day annual festival at Lord Ayyappa temple here began with kodiyettu ceremony on Wednesday. 

Published: 10th March 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Thantri Mahesh Mohanararu performing the kodiyettu ceremony marking the beginning of 10-day festival at Sabarimala temple in the presence of Melsanthi N Parameswaran Namboothiri on Wednesday | SHAJ

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The 10-day annual festival at Lord Ayyappa temple here began with kodiyettu ceremony on Wednesday. Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru performed the ceremony in the presence of melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri at 11am. As part of the ceremony, the thantri performed special pooja on the temple flag at the mandapam of the temple at 10.15am and at sreekovil at 10.30am. 

After the pooja, the thantri hoisted the flag at the golden flag mast at 11am. Travancore  Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan, member Manoj Charalel, devaswom executive officer Krishnakumara Warrier and administrative officer Sunikumar were present.  

The eight-day utsavabali, one of the important rituals as part of the annual festival, will begin on the second day of the festival on Thursday and will conclude on March  17. The three-hour ritual, which begins with the lighting of the traditional lamp at 10.30 am will conclude with utsavabali darshan at 1.30 pm. The festival will conclude with arattu ceremony at 11.30am on March 18.  
 

