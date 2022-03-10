STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor abduction case: Hard disk found from Mumbai lab

Most of phone data deleted, CB tells HC | Court adjourns hearing on plea by Dileep seeking to quash conspiracy case
 

Published: 10th March 2022 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch probing the alleged conspiracy to kill the police officers who had investigated the 2017 actor abduction and rape case has informed the Kerala High Court that the examination of the external hard disk, which contains mysterious data, seized from a lab in Mumbai is going on. 

Meanwhile, the court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a petition by actor Dileep seeking to quash the criminal case registered against him for the alleged conspiracy to March 17. The crime branch stated that the forensic examination report of the mobile phones of the accused pointed to the deletion of the major part of the data with regard to the criminal conspiracy from their phones. 

The agency also carried out an investigation in Mumbai to find out the details about the four phones sent by Dileep’s lawyer to Lab Systems India Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, to extract the data. The crime branch said as directed by lab director S Venkitesan, Sachin J Bhuvad, engineer and forensic consultant of the lab, extracted data from these phones and analysed them. All phones were cloned and extracted. The extraction and analysis were completed on January 27, 2022.

All forensic images and extracted image files were directly copied to one external hard disk which was provided by Yogendra Yadav, who is the second director of the lab. On January 30, Dileep’s counsel and three other lawyers along with one Vincent Chowallur reached Lab Systems India in Mumbai and verified all extracted data. Vincent Chowallur was the person who introduced the petitioner’s counsel to Venkitesan. 

After confirmation and as instructed by the counsel, Sachin Bhuvad showed them the result of the analysis and the four extracted phones and one external hard disk containing some mysterious data from the mobile phones were handed over to them. After about a week, the hard copy of the draft forensic analysis report was sent to the counsel through a courier from Mumbai.

The crime branch has seized the external hard disk containing the soft copies of the draft forensic analysis report. The forensic images and extracted files of the four mobile phones were seized from the Mumbai lab. The seized documents were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Aluva, and the external hard disk was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Thiruvananthapuram. The examination process is going on, submitted the crime branch.

Plan to file destruction of proof case against actor
On January 29, the High Court had directed Dileep and the other accused persons to surrender their mobile phones before January 31. The crime branch found that most of the deletion of crucial evidence from the mobile phones happened in the afternoon of January 30.  A preliminary analysis of the mobile phones has revealed that a SIM card used in one of the iPhones examined by Lab Systems India belonged to Roshan Chittoor, who was the production controller of Dileep’s various films. The investigation team suspects that particular phone was used by Dileep. The crime branch is also considering to register another case against Dileep, for the destruction of evidence in the case.

Actor abduction case Kerala High Court Dileep
