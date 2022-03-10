INL national committee suspends state president for ‘anti-party’ activities

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Indian National League (INL) national committee has suspended the party’s state president AP Abdul Wahab for six years for indulging in ‘anti-party’ activities. A press release issued by the convenor of the Kerala ad hoc committee has also banned the Wahab faction from using the party flag and other symbols. They have been asked not to enter the party headquarters in Kozhikode or other party offices. The press release said Nasar Koya Thangal, who has been elected general secretary of the Wahab group, has also been placed under suspension for six years.

The release said the state committee was dissolved on February 13 and a seven-member ad hoc was constituted. The national committee alleged that a section led by Wahab defied the decision and is continuing anti-party activities. It also charged that the Wahab faction didn’t care to reply to the notice issued by the committee. Party national chairman Muhammad Suleiman, general secretary Musammil Hasan, Minister Ahamed Devarkovil and others attended the national committee meeting.

Meanwhile, the Wahab faction said it rejects all the actions that have been taken in the name of the national committee. In a press release, the faction said it is a serious matter that a minister in the LDF cabinet is leading such activities. It added that such actions will only defame the party and the LDF and is a violation of the suggestions of the front leadership to find solutions to the issues.

