STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC allows medical termination of pregnancy of 10-year old rape victim

The board had also said that there were risks of neonatal morbidities and also a chance of medical complications with regard to the health of the minor victim.

Published: 10th March 2022 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala HC

Kerala HC (File photo)

By PTI

KOCHI: Coming to the aid of a 10-year old girl who is over 30 weeks pregnant after being sexually abused, allegedly by her father, the Kerala High Court on Thursday permitted medical termination of her pregnancy by the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Since a medical board, constituted to examine the victim, had opined that there was an 80 per cent chance of the baby surviving the procedure, the court asked the state government and the hospital to ensure the infant is provided all necessary medical assistance if it is born alive.

With these directions, the court allowed the plea moved by the mother of the minor rape victim seeking termination of her pregnancy.

The court also termed as "unfortunate" the plight of the 10-year old girl who became pregnant at such a tender age.

The medical board, in its report, had said that a surgery would have to be performed for terminating the pregnancy and that there was an 80 per cent chance the baby might survive.

The board had also said that there were risks of neonatal morbidities and also a chance of medical complications with regard to the health of the minor victim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAT Hospital Kerala HC Kerala High Court
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp